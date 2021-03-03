Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce $809.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $740.70 million and the highest is $865.70 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $588.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URBN. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URBN traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $35.81. 2,295,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -448.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

