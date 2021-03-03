Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the January 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRZBY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,791. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

