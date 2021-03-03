$686.49 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce $686.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the lowest is $680.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $424.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $9,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,541,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,088,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,996,175 shares of company stock worth $30,787,886 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $11.09. 19,984,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,966,326. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

