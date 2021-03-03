Short Interest in Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Drops By 66.7%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLOK remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,491. Cipherloc has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

