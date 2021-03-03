Short Interest in Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Drops By 66.7%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLOK remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,491. Cipherloc has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.
About Cipherloc
Read More: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.