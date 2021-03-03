Zacks: Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post $5.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.95 billion. Nokia reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $26.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. 41,099,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,778,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nokia has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 2,327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after buying an additional 8,424,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

