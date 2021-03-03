American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) were down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 2,404,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,751,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AREC. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $161.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in American Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

