American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) were down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 2,404,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,751,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AREC. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $161.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.69.
American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)
American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.
