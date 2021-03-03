Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Down 11.3%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares fell 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.57. 10,479,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 22,785,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $236.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Novan by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

