Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Grows By 103.8%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

COVTY stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. 7,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,862. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

COVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

