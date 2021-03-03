Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total transaction of $2,917,100.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock remained flat at $$289.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,928,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
