Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total transaction of $2,917,100.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock remained flat at $$289.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,928,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

