Bintex Futures Hits Market Capitalization of $113,358.21 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Bintex Futures token can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002189 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $113,358.21 and $2.86 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.61 or 0.00474063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00073970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00079227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00083689 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.00485890 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

