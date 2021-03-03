Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post $0.78 EPS

Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.72. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $472.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.82 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

See Also: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.