Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.07)-(0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $87-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.85 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.17 EPS.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.61.

YEXT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

