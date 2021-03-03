Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Down 7.7%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.89. 2,002,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,294,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several research firms have commented on SLDB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

The firm has a market cap of $597.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

