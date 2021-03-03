Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their target price on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of FBIO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,227. The company has a market capitalization of $431.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 901,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 567,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

