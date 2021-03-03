TrueFeedBack One Day Volume Reaches $390,435.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $2.83 million and $390,435.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00778710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

