Elrond ERD Market Capitalization Achieves $261.61 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00476788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00073805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00078627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00083337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00055079 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.74 or 0.00492755 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ERDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.