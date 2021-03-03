Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). Tilray reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilray.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.
Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 16,341,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,243,719. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.12.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.