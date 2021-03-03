Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). Tilray reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilray.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Tilray by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 16,341,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,243,719. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

