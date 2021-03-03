$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 153,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $669.01 million, a P/E ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

