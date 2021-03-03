Analysts Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.16). Stitch Fix reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.57. 1,570,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,891. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -127.32 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $142,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,641,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.