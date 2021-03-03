Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 28th total of 275,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 70,822 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

HZN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 105,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,514. The firm has a market cap of $257.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.03. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.