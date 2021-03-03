STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 8.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) fell 8.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $95.05 and last traded at $95.10. 642,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 907,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.75.

Specifically, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock worth $111,138,289. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.76 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $56,860,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $36,430,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $24,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after purchasing an additional 313,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 286,807 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

