Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) traded down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $246.36 and last traded at $247.03. 5,813,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 3,663,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.25.

Get Snowflake alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $1,522,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.