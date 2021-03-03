Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s share price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 5,418,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 12,580,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FRSX shares. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $479.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.
About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.
