Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s share price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 5,418,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 12,580,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRSX shares. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $479.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.