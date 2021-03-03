Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 950% compared to the average daily volume of 1,927 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,191,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,794. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,030 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

