Traders Purchase Large Volume of General Mills Put Options (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,800 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 767% compared to the average volume of 669 put options.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

