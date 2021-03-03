Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the January 28th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 39,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,206. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

