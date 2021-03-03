noob.finance Price Hits $1.00 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. noob.finance has a market cap of $21,900.35 and approximately $382.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, noob.finance has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One noob.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get noob.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.61 or 0.00474063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00073970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00079227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00083689 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.00485890 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

noob.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.