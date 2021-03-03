Krios (GIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $954,502.73

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $954,502.73 and approximately $201.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000671 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00032953 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 195.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

