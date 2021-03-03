Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 6.8%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $224.95 and last traded at $227.68. 2,131,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,403,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.40.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Get Atlassian alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.79, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.23 and its 200-day moving average is $211.39.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.