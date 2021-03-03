Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report $741.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730.40 million and the highest is $749.28 million. Stantec posted sales of $712.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stantec.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,146. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

