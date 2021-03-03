Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 639,209 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 5,305,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,745. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.