Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Decreases By 75.6%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the January 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:JTD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. 25,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.
About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.
