Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Decreases By 75.6%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the January 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:JTD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. 25,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

