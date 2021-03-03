DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Down 7.9%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $25.50. 611,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 241,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Aegis raised their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $206.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DarioHealth by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in DarioHealth by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,778,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

