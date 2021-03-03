Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.54. 13,976,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 14,690,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.
Several brokerages recently commented on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 30,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)
Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.
Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.