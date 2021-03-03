Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.54. 13,976,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 14,690,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 30,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

