Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Down 7.2%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s stock price was down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $124.46 and last traded at $126.57. Approximately 1,652,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,893,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,185 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.