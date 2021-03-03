Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 28th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 516,903 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 39,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 54,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MCN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. 179,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,066. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

