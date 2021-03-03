BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 7.4%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.25 and last traded at $97.25. Approximately 2,139,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,177,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.98.

Several research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of -1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioNTech by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $24,407,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $21,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

