$5.42 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce $5.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $5.43 million. AudioEye posted sales of $3.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $20.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.29 million to $20.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.99 million, with estimates ranging from $30.98 million to $31.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

Several research analysts have commented on AEYE shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ AEYE traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $316.60 million, a P/E ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,941,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $1,797,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $1,688,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

