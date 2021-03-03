Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

IBDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 74,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,434. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Iberdrola has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

