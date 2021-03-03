Coin Artist Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $22,485.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00777980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00027519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Coin Artist Token Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.