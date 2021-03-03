BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 1,243,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,721,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

