Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $232.01 and last traded at $234.20. 12,089,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 10,364,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 371.75, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock valued at $264,599,517. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Square by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

