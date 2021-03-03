Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Down 7%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.30. 850,316 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 837,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 84,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 70,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 2,152,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

