Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $153.94 and last traded at $155.01. Approximately 634,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 751,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.15.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

