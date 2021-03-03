DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16. 1,787,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,727,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $438.87 million, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 12.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

