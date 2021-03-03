Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Drops By 79.5%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the January 28th total of 769,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFF remained flat at $$0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MITFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

