VideoCoin (VID) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $995,911.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $23.36 million and $995,911.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 158.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,531,204 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.