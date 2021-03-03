Centrality (CENNZ) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $62.00 million and $2.18 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrality has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.25 or 0.00775058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

CENNZ is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

