$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Tenable posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,447,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $757,450.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,847.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $32,580,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $36,979,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 16.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 132.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $39.54. 2,078,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,555. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

