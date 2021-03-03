-$1.82 EPS Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce ($1.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,754.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $98.16.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.