-$1.82 EPS Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce ($1.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,754.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $98.16.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

